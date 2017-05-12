Malaysia handed over three individuals suspected of having ties to an international network that was allegedly behind an attempt to overthrow the Turkish government last July.

The suspects – school principal Turgay Karaman, businessman Ihsan Aslan, and former university vice chair Ismet Ozcelik – who were deported late on Thursday were deemed to be a threat to national security, police said on Friday.

Two of the suspects were arrested on May 2 for "activities threatening [Malaysia's] national security" under the special security law that allows detention without trial, while the third was arrested on May 5 on the same charges.

Khalid, however, denied that his department had acted on the Turkish government's orders in arresting the Turkish nationals.

"We have our own laws to protect national security. We have the right to determine who we want to arrest and detain," he said.

Suspects detained in Turkey