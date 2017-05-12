TÜRKİYE
Turkey detains dozens of former bourse staff over alleged Gulen links
Turkish police launched dawn raids on 70 addresses, targeting suspects who were removed from their posts at the Istanbul stock exchange in the wake of the attempted putsch on July 15, 2016.
An image of the Istanbul Stock Exchange building. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 12, 2017

Turkish police detained 53 former employees of the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday over alleged links to US-based Fethullah Gulen, accused of orchestrating the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt against President Erdogan and the government.

Prosecutors ordered the detention of 102 people as part of the exchange-related investigation.

Dawn raids were launched on 70 addresses, targeting suspects who were removed from their posts at Borsa Istanbul in the wake of the attempted putsch last year.

Separately, prosecutors in the Turkish capital Ankara ordered the detention of another 38 people, former employees of educational facilities shut down after the failed coup for links to FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organisation), the acronym Ankara uses to refer to the Gulen network. The self-exiled cleric denies involvement in the attempted putsch.

Those detained were the latest among about 150,000 people so far investigated in Turkey for links to the attempt by elements within the military and police to overthrow the government.

Some 49,000 of the suspects have been remanded in custody pending trial.

About 145,000 civil servants, security personnel and academics have also been suspended or sacked as Turkey removes Gulen-linked personnel from its state and public institutions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
