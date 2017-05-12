Turkish police detained 53 former employees of the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday over alleged links to US-based Fethullah Gulen, accused of orchestrating the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt against President Erdogan and the government.

Prosecutors ordered the detention of 102 people as part of the exchange-related investigation.

Dawn raids were launched on 70 addresses, targeting suspects who were removed from their posts at Borsa Istanbul in the wake of the attempted putsch last year.

Separately, prosecutors in the Turkish capital Ankara ordered the detention of another 38 people, former employees of educational facilities shut down after the failed coup for links to FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organisation), the acronym Ankara uses to refer to the Gulen network. The self-exiled cleric denies involvement in the attempted putsch.