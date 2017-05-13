WORLD
Locals struggle to find clean water in Mosul
Daesh overran the city in 2014, taking it as their biggest base in Iraq and triggering counter-attacks that have destroyed large parts of the infrastructure, including the water pipes.
A displaced Iraqi woman feeds her baby after crossing the Tigris River, as Iraqi forces battle with Daesh, in western Mosul, in western Mosul, Iraq May 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

As temperatures rise in Iraq's Mosul region so does water consumption. As the battle to clear out Daesh drags on around them, the residents of the wrecked city in northern Iraq have given up waiting for the government or international aid groups and started digging their own water out of the rubble.

Daesh has destroyed much of the water treatment infrastructure available.

The United Nations Development Programme and the government this week also reopened a water sanitation plant, part of a programme that they hope will supply all re-taken areas in three months - still a long wait for the residents.

TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
