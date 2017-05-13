As temperatures rise in Iraq's Mosul region so does water consumption. As the battle to clear out Daesh drags on around them, the residents of the wrecked city in northern Iraq have given up waiting for the government or international aid groups and started digging their own water out of the rubble.

Daesh has destroyed much of the water treatment infrastructure available.

The United Nations Development Programme and the government this week also reopened a water sanitation plant, part of a programme that they hope will supply all re-taken areas in three months - still a long wait for the residents.