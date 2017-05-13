French President-elect Emmanuel Macron will be sworn in on Sunday at the Elysee Palace, taking over power from Socialist president Francois Hollande.

Macron, the 39-year-old former investment banker, defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential election last week.

He will become the country's youngest leader since Napoleon, though he has never before held elected office.

The centrist blew apart the traditional political boundaries of French politics when he won the presidency under the banner of his own one-year-old Republic on the Move (REM) party.

TRT World's Zeina Awad reports from Paris.

Promises and challenges

Macron wants to strengthen the EU and the eurozone in deeper ways than any major leader in Europe has dared in a generation.