Turkey has shown the world how generous a society can be by hosting 3 million Syrian refugees, a UN representative in the country said.

Turkey is home to nearly three million Syrian people according to the Turkey's Directorate General of Migration Management. This number accounts for around 45 percent of all Syrian refugees in the region, according to the UN.

"Our secretary general has mentioned it many times that Turkey is an example. Hosting 3 million refugees is a tremendous strain but it is a show of generosity," said Irena Vojackova-Sollorano, UN resident coordinator and UN Development Programme resident representative for Turkey since December last year.

"We wish that other countries would show such generosity as well," she added.

Vojackova-Sollorano also gave details of Turkey-UN projects in the country.

"We are supporting the government, municipalities, the regions in dealing with the challenges of actually hosting around 3 million refugees. Not only taking care of refugees but also taking care of housing municipalities, which is our big concern because the Turkish people have shown incredible generosity.

"We want to support them so that the refugees who are in need of the protection, they continue to receive the protection that they have received so far," she added.

Vojackova-Sollorano said the UN was supporting refugees in Turkey in two main areas, education and employment.

Unemployment

Through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) the agency supports schooling for children as well as for adults, she added.