TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Bus crash kills over 20 in southwestern Turkey
Authorities say the bus was carrying mostly women and children who were on a trip from Izmir to the resort town of Marmaris.
Bus crash kills over 20 in southwestern Turkey
The highway was closed to traffic as rescue crews continued their efforts. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

At least 23 people were killed on Saturday and 11 injured when a bus carrying Turkish tourists crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris in the Mugla province, the provincial governor Amir Cicek said.

The accident took place in the famous and daunting Sakar Pass. Break failure is likely to be cause of the accident, Mugla's deputy governor Kamil Koten said.

Television footage from the scene showed a yellow bus lying on its side surrounded by ambulances, with bodies nearby.

Recommended

Ambulances, firefighters and crews from the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the accident scene.

The minibus was carrying passengers, mostly women and children, for a weekend trip organised for Mothers' Day from the western city of Izmir.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture