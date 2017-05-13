At least 23 people were killed on Saturday and 11 injured when a bus carrying Turkish tourists crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris in the Mugla province, the provincial governor Amir Cicek said.

The accident took place in the famous and daunting Sakar Pass. Break failure is likely to be cause of the accident, Mugla's deputy governor Kamil Koten said.

Television footage from the scene showed a yellow bus lying on its side surrounded by ambulances, with bodies nearby.