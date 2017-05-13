UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Saturday said that British health system is recovering from the disruption caused by a global cyber attack.

Rudd said 97 percent of the trusts of National Health Service (NHS) were now "working as normal".

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the crisis response committee, or COBRA, Rudd said 48 of 248 health service trusts in the UK had been impacted by Friday's attack.

Now all except six health service trusts were now functioning normally, she added.

TRT World's Sarah Firth reports.

"The response has in fact been very good. We think we have the right preparedness in place and also the right plans going forward over the next few days to ensure that we limit its impact going forward."