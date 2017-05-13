BIZTECH
UK's health system recovers from cyber attack
Home Secretary Amber Rudd says 97 percent of the UK's health service terminals were now "working as normal" after Friday's ransomware attack.
A woman points to the website of UK's National Health Service (NHS): East and North Hertfordshire notifying users of a problem in its network, in London on May 12, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2017

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Saturday said that British health system is recovering from the disruption caused by a global cyber attack.

Rudd said 97 percent of the trusts of National Health Service (NHS) were now "working as normal".

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the crisis response committee, or COBRA, Rudd said 48 of 248 health service trusts in the UK had been impacted by Friday's attack.

Now all except six health service trusts were now functioning normally, she added.

TRT World's Sarah Firth reports.

"The response has in fact been very good. We think we have the right preparedness in place and also the right plans going forward over the next few days to ensure that we limit its impact going forward."

Earlier, Rudd said the government did not know who was behind the attack, which also hit some UK companies.

Hundreds of thousands of computers were affected after the global cyber attacks hit at least 99 countries on Friday.

The attackers exploited hacking tools believed to have been developed by the US National Security Agency.

The extortion attacks, which were carried out with a version of WannaCry ransomware, locked computers and held users' files for ransom.

European Union's law enforcement agency Europol described the attack as unprecedented in terms of its scale.

The attacks will "require a complex international investigation to identify the culprits", the agency said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
