US-backed Iraqi forces pushed deeper into the last pocket of Mosul controlled by Daesh militants on Sunday as the battle for the city approaches an end after seven months of gruelling urban combat.

The militants have now been dislodged from all but a handful of districts in the western half of Mosul including the Old City, where Daesh is expected to make its last stand, taking advantage of narrow streets and its dense population.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul said the area controlled by Daesh was no more than 9 percent of west Mosul, which is bisected by the River Tigris.

"It's a very small area. God willing, this is the final phase," Rasool said.

The elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) stormed the Ureibi and Rifaie districts at dawn on Sunday, according to a statement from the Joint Operations Command.

At the same time, the army's ninth division and the Interior Ministry's elite Emergency Response Division attacked the Daesh bastion of 17 Tammouz.

"Daesh is drawing its last dying breath," the commander of the ninth division, Lieutenant General Qasim Nazzal, told state television on Sunday. "Daesh fighters are broken and quickly retreating from fronts."