WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU, NATO condemn North Korea's missile test
European Union and the NATO say DPRK's missile launches are a threat to international peace and security.
EU, NATO condemn North Korea's missile test
People watch a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2017

North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile constitutes a "threat to international peace and security" as Pyongyang ratchets up tensions in the region, the EU and NATO said on Sunday.

"This and previous launches constitute a threat to international peace and security and further aggravate tensions in the region at a time when de-escalation is instead needed," EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said in a statement.

The missile was launched early Sunday and travelled more than 700 kilometres (435 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan (East Sea).

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu called Pyongyang's move "a new flagrant breach of a series of United Nations Security Council Resolutions" which constituted "a threat to international peace and security".

Several analysts saw the launch as a test for South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In, a liberal who has said he wants to ease tensions with the North.

"The DPRK is expected to comply with its international obligations: it must halt these launches and abandon its ballistic missiles programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," Kocijancic said.

TRT World'sSally Ayhan reports.

Recommended

Call for "credible dialogue"

The EU also said it was ready to support "a credible and meaningful dialogue" between Pyongyang and international leaders.

Though it also called for a "credible dialogue" with the international community, NATO said North Korea should "cease all activities related to its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes" and "abandon all existing weapons of mass destruction programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner".

Multiple sets of UN and US sanctions against North Korea have done little to deter the country in its pursuit of its nuclear and missile ambitions.

The latest test was the North's first launch since a US missile defence system that has been deployed in the South became operational on May 2, and comes shortly after a failed ballistic missile test on April 29.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled