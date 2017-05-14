WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protests continue in crisis-torn Venezuela
Opposition leaders accuse the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro of delaying elections to avoid losing power amid an economic crisis marked by triple-digit inflation and chronic food shortages.
Protests continue in crisis-torn Venezuela
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2017

People in Venezuela continue to take to the streets against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Over the weekend, protesters have once again marched in the centre of the capital Caracas to denounce what they allege is Maduro's attempt to transform the country into a dictatorship.

Over the past five weeks, demonstrations have claimed the lives of more than 40 people and left hundreds injured.

Recommended

TRT World's Latin America correspondent Anelise Borges reports from Caracas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled