May 14, 2017
People in Venezuela continue to take to the streets against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
Over the weekend, protesters have once again marched in the centre of the capital Caracas to denounce what they allege is Maduro's attempt to transform the country into a dictatorship.
Over the past five weeks, demonstrations have claimed the lives of more than 40 people and left hundreds injured.
TRT World's Latin America correspondent Anelise Borges reports from Caracas.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies