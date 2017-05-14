The Syrian army and its allies are on the verge of completely seizing the devastated opposition-held district of Qaboun after more than two months of aerial strikes and artillery shelling, while possibly consolidating troops along its southern borders with Jordan and Iraq to take over areas formerly held by Daesh.

Evacuating Qaboun

More than 2,000 members of the Syrian opposition and their families left Qaboun, a suburb which lies on the northeastern edge of the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, state media said. The area has been largely reduced to rubble after being struck by hundreds of aerial strikes and missiles over a period of about 80 days.

"The regime has threatened to destroy what is left of Qaboun and will not accept anything but a military solution," Abdullah al Qabouni from the local council of the district said.

The rebels had agreed overnight to a secret evacuation deal after being cornered in a small pocket of Qaboun.

The Syrian army had resumed its intensive bombardment of the district on Wednesday after a one-day ultimatum it gave fighters from the area to surrender and agree to evacuate to opposition-held areas in northern Syria.

Hundreds were evacuated this week from the adjacent Barzeh district after the opposition there decided to lay down their arms and leave for the rebel-held Idlib province.

Syrian state media said at least 2,289 people, half of whom were fighters, had left the district on Sunday. The opposition put the total figure at more than 1,500 people.

At least three people were killed when a shooting took place at a bus among a convoy of more than 30 buses ferrying the evacuees northwards out of Damascus, a rebel source said.

Under pressure

The loss of Qaboun following Barzeh is another blow to rebels as they battle to keep a foothold in the capital.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has promoted the use of evacuation deals, along with what his regime calls "reconciliation" accords, for opposition-held areas that surrender to the regime as a way of reducing bloodshed.

But the UN has criticised both the use of siege tactics which precede such deals and the evacuations themselves as amounting to forcible displacement.

The opposition accuses the regime of seeking to evict Sunni inhabitants in these areas to change demographics. They say it would eventually pave the way for Shias who back Assad's rule to take over their homes.