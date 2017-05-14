Polls opened in three provinces at 7 am local time (0115 GMT) Sunday with nearly 50,000 candidates vying for the position of mayor, deputy mayor, ward chairman and ward member in 283 local municipalities.

The ballot paper in the capital Kathmandu — one of the largest constituencies — was around one metre long (3 feet) to accommodate the 878 candidates.

The vote has been split into two phases because of unrest in the southern plains bordering India, where the minority Madhesi ethnic group is refusing to participate until an amendment to the constitution is passed.

The remaining four provinces, considered potential flashpoints for election-related violence, will vote in the second phase due to be held on June 14.

Local government representatives were last elected in 1997. Their five-year terms expired in 2002, at the height of the country's civil war, and their mandate was allowed to lapse.

Bureaucrats have since filled those positions, many appointed on the basis of allegiance to the main political parties.

Corruption has flourished, hampering the delivery of basic services -- from healthcare to the appointment of teachers at government schools.