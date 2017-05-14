WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cholera outbreak kills at least 115 in Yemen
The disease is suspected to have left some 8,500 people ill in over two weeks as hospitals struggle to cope with an influx of patients, the Red Cross says.
Cholera outbreak kills at least 115 in Yemen
This is the second outbreak of cholera in less than a year in Yemen.
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2017

A cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen has killed 115 people and left 8,500 ill as hospitals struggle to cope with an influx of patients, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday.

"We now are facing a serious outbreak of cholera," said ICRC director of operations Dominik Stillhart in capital Sana'a.

Sana'a has been the worst hit by the outbreak, prompting officials to declare a state of emergency in the capital, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows.

Citing figures compiled by the Yemeni health ministry, Stillhart said 115 people had died of cholera between April 27 and Saturday (May 13).

More than 8,500 suspected cases of the waterborne disease were reported in the same period in 14 provinces across Yemen, Stillhart said, up from 2,300 cases in 10 provinces last week.

Overcrowded hospitals

This is the second outbreak of cholera in less than a year in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country.

Yemen is witnessing a devastating war between the Saudi-supported government and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, and less than half of the country's health facilities are functioning two years into the conflict.

Recommended

Stillhart said hospitals were filled beyond capacity with patients displaying symptoms of cholera, a bacterial infection contracted through ingesting contaminated food or water.

There are up to four cholera patients in one single bed. There are people in the garden, and some even in their cars with the IV drip hanging from the window

Millions at risk of famine

WHO now classifies Yemen as one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in the world alongside Syria, South Sudan, Nigeria and Iraq.

Critical food imports are also at an all-time low as many of the country's Red Sea ports are blockaded.

The United Nations has warned 17 million people, equivalent to two-thirds of the population. are at imminent risk of famine in Yemen.

More than 8,000 people have been killed since the Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened to support Yemen's government in 2015, according to the WHO.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled