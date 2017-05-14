Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is likely to discuss the situation in Syria, Iraq and the extradition of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) leader during his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The two leaders are due to meet on May 16 in Washington for the first time since Donald Trump took office in January.

One of the major irritants in US-Turkey relations is Washington's decision to arm YPG, a group linked to the PKK, in Syria in its fight against Daesh. Both Washington and Ankara regard PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Both leaders are also likely to discuss operations against Daesh in Iraq as well.

In addition, extradition of US-based Fetullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of being behind the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, is likely to come under discussion.