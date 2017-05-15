As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepares to meet his American counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday, Turkey's call for the extradition of Fetullah Gulen, leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) remains a contentious issue between the two allies.

The extradition will be President Erdogan's top request from the US administration, the response to which can set the tone for relations between the two allies.

Turkey has pressed the US to extradite Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating a defeated coup last July that left 249 people dead and 2,200 others injured.