A suspected US-led coalition air strike in Syria's eastern province of Deir Al Zor killed 23 civilians on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory said jets, thought to belong to the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Syria, hit the town of Al Bukamal near the border with Iraq. The warplanes struck near a residential area and a mosque, wounding dozens more, according to the Observatory.

Daesh holds most of Deir Al Zor province, apart from an enclave at the centre and a nearby air base that the Syrian regime controls. The province links territory Daesh controls in Syria and Iraq.

Earlier in May, the US military claimed that coalition air strikes in Syria and Iraq had "unintentionally" killed 352 civilians since its offensive against Daesh in 2014.

UN Syria talks

The latest incident comes ahead of a new round of Syrian peace talks that open in Geneva on Tuesday, reconvened by United Nations mediator Staffan de Mistura between the Syrian regime and opposition.

The talks, in which the two sides are not meeting face to face, will take place from May 16 to 19.