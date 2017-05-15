Venezuelans launched the seventh week of anti-government demonstrations by blocking roads on Monday, vowing not to budge all day in protest against a deadly political and economic crisis. Their demands? President Nicolas Maduro's resignation and fresh elections.

Demonstrators have been on the streets daily since early April to demand elections, freedom for jailed activists, foreign humanitarian aid to offset an economic crisis, and autonomy for the opposition-controlled legislature. Clashes have left 38 people dead in protests against moves to strengthen Maduro's hold on power and his refusal to hold early elections.

Maduro accuses them of seeking a violent coup. The centre-right opposition accuses Maduro of taking the country into an economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of food and medicine.

Trying to vary tactics and keep momentum, protesters rode horses through Caracas on Saturday and took letters and flowers to police and military posts on Mother's Day on Sunday.

On Monday, thousands massed from 7 am local time on highways in Caracas and elsewhere, chanting slogans, waving banners, playing cards in deck chairs, enjoying impromptu sports games and sharing food.

"I'm here for the full 12 hours. And I'll be back every day there's a protest, for as long as is necessary," said Anelin Rojas, a 30-year-old human resources worker, sitting cross-legged with a novel and earphones in the middle of Caracas' main highway.

"Unfortunately, we are up against a dictatorship. Nothing is going to change unless we force them," Rojas added, surrounded by placards saying "Resistance!" and "Maduro, Your Time Is Up!"

A senior opposition lawmaker, Freddy Guevara, told reporters Monday's rally would go on for 12 hours until 2300 GMT.

He said 50 other similar "sit-ins" were planned on roads across the country with the aim of generating a state of "ungovernability" to pressure Maduro.