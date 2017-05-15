WORLD
3 MIN READ
WHO confirms another Ebola case in DRC outbreak
Health officials are attempting to reach 125 people thought to be linked to the 19 suspected of having contracted Ebola. Three people have died so far.
WHO confirms another Ebola case in DRC outbreak
An Ebola epidemic in 2016 killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2017

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak of 17 other suspected cases of the deadly disease.

National officials and the media agency announced on Friday that at least one case of the virus had been confirmed in the village of Lakiti.

Three out of 19 suspected and confirmed Ebola cases have died so far, Eugene Kabambi, WHO's Congo spokesman, said.

It was not immediately clear how the first victim, a deceased male, caught the virus, although past outbreaks have been linked to contact with infected bush meat such as primates.

Health officials are trying to trace 125 people thought to be linked to the cases identified in the remote northeastern province of Bas-Uele, near the border with the Central African Republic, Kabambi said.

Prevention efforts

Recommended

Experts say to prevent the spread of the virus they must quickly track down, test, isolate and treat suspected cases.

They also need to protect health workers and educate the population about hygiene measures.

The worst outbreak of Ebola killed more than 11,300 people in the West African countries of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, and infected more than 28,000. It peaked in late 2014, causing global alarm, but active virus transmission ended last year.

The latest Ebola outbreak is Congo's eighth, the most of any country. The deadly haemorhagic fever was first detected in its dense tropical forests in 1976 and named after the nearby river Ebola.

That experience helped Congolese authorities respond effectively to an outbreak in 2014 that killed dozens of people.

The GAVI global vaccine alliance said on Friday some 300,000 emergency doses of an Ebola vaccine developed by Merck could be available in case of a large-scale outbreak and that it stood ready to support the Congo government on the matter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest