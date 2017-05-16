Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip staged a one-day strike on Tuesday to protest the killing of a fellow fisherman by the Israeli navy a day earlier.

"The step aims to protest Israeli practices," Nizar Ayyash, the head of the Gaza-based fishermen's union said.

Palestinian fisherman Mohammed Majed Bakr died from wounds sustained after the Israeli military on Monday fired on his boat off the Gaza coast.

Ayyash called on the UN to intervene to stop Israeli assaults against Gaza fishermen.

According to the Gaza-based fishermen's union, roughly 50,000 Gazans earn their living from fishing.

Israel says it is investigating the shooting

The Israeli military said on Monday that it was probing the incident in which the 25-year old Bakr died.