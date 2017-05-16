WORLD
Gaza fishermen protest latest killing by Israeli military
The incident that claimed the life of Mohammed Majed Bakr has sparked anger. There were several incidents in which Gazan fishermen were chased prior to the shooting.
Gaza fishermen protest latest killing by Israeli military
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2017

Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip staged a one-day strike on Tuesday to protest the killing of a fellow fisherman by the Israeli navy a day earlier.

"The step aims to protest Israeli practices," Nizar Ayyash, the head of the Gaza-based fishermen's union said.

Palestinian fisherman Mohammed Majed Bakr died from wounds sustained after the Israeli military on Monday fired on his boat off the Gaza coast.

Ayyash called on the UN to intervene to stop Israeli assaults against Gaza fishermen.

According to the Gaza-based fishermen's union, roughly 50,000 Gazans earn their living from fishing.

Israel says it is investigating the shooting

The Israeli military said on Monday that it was probing the incident in which the 25-year old Bakr died.

It said in a statement that a vessel deviated from Gaza's fishing zone early on Monday and continued its advance despite warning calls and shots in the air urging it to stop. Soldiers then shot at the vessel and wounded Bakr, who later died of his wounds.

Since 2007, Gaza's roughly two million inhabitants have suffered from a crippling Israeli blockade that has deprived them of many basic commodities, including food, fuel, medicine and building materials.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Centre for Human Rights said several boats were chased in separate incidents in the 24 hours prior to the shooting that claimed Bakr's life.

Israel invaded Hamas-run Gaza in mid-2014, killing over 2,000 Palestinians in the ensuing conflict.

A few days ago, Israeli authorities increased the fishing area for Gaza fishermen to nine nautical miles from the previous six miles.

Bakr's funeral was held on Tuesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
