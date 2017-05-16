WORLD
4 MIN READ
Casualties mount to 42 in anti-government protests in Venezuela
The public prosecutor's office confirms three deaths on Tuesday. The Latin American country has been rocked by demonstrations since April as the opposition builds pressure on the socialist government to call for early elections.
Casualties mount to 42 in anti-government protests in Venezuela
Massive sit-ins here held in various parts of the country on Monday in protest against President Maduro. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2017

A 17-year-old boy and two men died in Venezuela after being shot during anti-government protests, prosecutors said Tuesday, bringing to 42 the number of people killed in six weeks of unrest.

The latest deaths in the current unrest – which erupted on April 1 when the opposition took to the streets in anger at what they saw as moves to strengthen President Nicolas Maduro's hold on power – make the situation almost as deadly as in 2014 when 43 people were killed in anti-government protests. 

The government and the opposition have accused each other of sending armed groups to sow violence in the protests.

A policeman was arrested for his alleged role in the killing of 33-year-old Luis Alviarez, a taxi driver who was shot in the thorax, in Palmira, Tachira state, on Monday. Protesters on Tuesday set fire to a police station and police motorbikes in Palmira and opposition supporters continued to clash with riot security forces there. 

Another person, whose name and age were not disclosed, died in protests in San Antonio, according to authorities.

Venezuelans have been vocal about their rage against the government on the streets and on social media, asking Maduro to quit and accusing him of being responsible for the deaths of citizens.

Tensions escalate

Violence flared in various parts of the country on Monday as the opposition held sit-ins and roadblocks, trying to keep up momentum in its bid to remove the socialist government.

Recommended

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks, angry about food shortages, a medical crisis and soaring inflation. Protesters are demanding elections, freedom for jailed activists, foreign aid to offset an economic crisis, and autonomy for the opposition-controlled legislature.

Maduro blames the opposition for the country's crisis and the deaths, which have occurred on all sides, and mounting an "armed insurgency" against him with US backing.

He has vowed general elections will take place as scheduled in late 2018 but not before.

At least 90 people were arrested during Monday's unrest, according to a local rights group.

Resentment among middle class

The current wave of protests, which attracted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators on some days, has drawn greater support from the poor. This demographic backed late leader Hugo Chavez massively but have soured on Maduro, his successor, and suffered the most from four years of recession.

But the main protests have still been in middle-class areas.

Maduro, 54, who narrowly won the election in 2013 after Chavez's death, says he is the victim of an international right-wing conspiracy that has already brought down leftist governments in Brazil, Argentina and Peru in recent years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India