The Italian government and a group of Christian NGOs have initiated a humanitarian visa for Syrian refugees fleeing the war.

Since it was launched in 2016, humanitarian corridors programme has brought 800 people to Italy. The Community of Sant'Egidio, which is one of the NGOs behind the initiative, says the humanitarian corridors programme was devised to stop people from risking their lives at sea.

"We thought that the only serious way to save people is to allow them to enter legally," Community of Sant'Egidio Head of Migrant Services Daniela Pompei said.