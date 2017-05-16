US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had the right to share sensitive information with Russia, saying he acted to help Moscow in its fight against terrorism.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. [White House] meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety," he said.

The president's statement came one day after news broke that he allegedly shared sensitive intelligence with Russia's foreign minister and Washington ambassador during their visit last week to the Oval Office.

Trump said he was motivated by "humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS [Daesh] & terrorism."

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Trump revealed highly classified information about Daesh to Russian officials during a meeting on May 10 with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Russia's ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak.

The newspaper said the information Trump relayed had been provided by a US partner through a highly sensitive intelligence-sharing arrangement.

The partner had not given Washington permission to share the material with Moscow, and Trump's decision to do so risks the cooperation of an ally that has access to the inner workings of Daesh, the Post said, citing unnamed officials.

The newspaper and later Buzzfeed detailed what could undermine US relations with intelligence-sharing partners and sources.

TRT World's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic has this report on the alleged leak.

A detailed Twitter thread from a former defence department official from the Obama administration attempted to explain the highly-classified nature of the information if it was indeed leaked:

The Post cited current and former US officials who said Trump shared details about a Daesh terror threat with Lavrov and Kislyak, who is already at the centre of a US election-related controversy. The threat was related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

The anonymous officials told the Post that the information Trump relayed during the May 10 meeting was considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the US government.

"It didn't happen"

"I was in the room, it didn't happen," HR McMaster, Trump's national security adviser, told reporters outside the White House late Monday.

"The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries including threats to civil aviation," McMaster said. "At no time, at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known."

He said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Dina Powell, deputy national security adviser for strategy, remember the meeting the same way. "Their on-the-record accounts should outweigh those of anonymous sources" in the news report, he said.

Powell said, "This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced."

But while White House officials denied that any intelligence sources or methods were discussed, they did not deny that Trump shared the information about the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

A Syria complication

The Post story does not claim that Trump revealed any specific information about how the intelligence was gathered. However, the Post reported that "Trump revealed the city in Daesh territory where the US intelligence partner detected the threat."

According to the New York Times, this information could help the Russians figure out logistical details about the US intelligence partner or its source. These details can help Russia either locate or disrupt the source, aiding its Syria strategy where both the US and Russia are on opposing sides, albeit both battling Daesh at some level.

In his conversations with the Russian officials, Trump appeared to be boasting about his knowledge of the looming threats, telling them he was briefed on "great intel every day," an official with knowledge of the exchange said, according to the Post.

Trump is scheduled to meet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a US ally in the fight against Daesh, on Tuesday. Turkey and the US are on fragile footing after Trump announced arming the YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist organisation because of its links to the PKK, which Ankara and Washington DC agree is a terrorist organisation.

The story will only heighten Trump's strained relations with intelligence workers and former officials, who have expressed worry about sharing classified information with a former New York business magnate who often shoots from the hip.

It's unlikely that Trump has broken any law.

A president has a wide berth to reveal classified information, but critics already have denounced Trump for having too cosy a relationship with Russia, which intelligence and military officials view as an adversary.