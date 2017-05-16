WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN Syria peace talks restart with fresh format
The US says this round of talks will be more "business like" and more "interactive," after previous negotiations failed to end the conflict now in its seventh year.
UN Syria peace talks restart with fresh format
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at a news conference ahead of Syria peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland. (May 15, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2017

Representatives from the Syrian regime and opposition are preparing to begin a new round of peace talks in Geneva on Tuesday.

The UN is attempting to mediate a partial end to a conflict that has killed more than 300,000 people and made millions of Syria's population homeless or refugees, and devastated the country's political, social and economic infrastructure.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura on Monday said the agenda includes forming a government, drafting a constitution, holding elections and combating terrorism.

The UN envoy said he was aiming for short and compressed meetings this time in a bid to move the process forward.

TRT World's John Joe Regan has more.

De-escalation does not mean an end to the war

Recommended

Russia, Turkey and Iran recently signed a document to form four de-escalation zones in the north of the country.

Separately, the regime says that local deals are the best way to end the conflict.

The opposition rejects the regime approach. But its position has weakened further after Assad and his allies secured the evacuation of three rebel-held districts, bringing them closer to exerting full control over the capital Damascus for the first time since 2012.

The upcoming round of talks in Geneva will be the third since the start of this year.

Previous rounds have all ended without a breakthrough, and the people of Syria will have to wait and see if the latest talks can contribute to preventing further bloodshed.

Daesh is not party to the Syria peace process and, as it controls large parts of Syria, this poses a challenge for any breakthrough in Geneva.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India