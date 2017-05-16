One of the world's most remote places has been turned into a garbage dump as thousands of pieces of plastic debris daily wash up on its shores, a new study revealed on Monday.

Henderson Island, the largest of the four islands of the Pitcairn Island group is located in the eastern South Pacific. The island, prized for its biodiversity, was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1988.

A report published on Monday by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed US journal, found that the island contained an estimated 37.7 million items of debris together weighing 17.6 tonnes.

About 27 percent of the items were identified as being from South America, including beach equipment and fishing gear.