On Monday the 1st of May, a day celebrated by many around the world as Workers Day, South African President Jacob Zuma was given a shock ruder than any he had received before.

Workers belonging to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), refused to let him speak at their main rally. They booed him, while people at the same event who support the president showed their anger with those booing. In the end, COSATU leaders cancelled the planned speeches, and the event ended early.

As leader of the African National Congress (ANC) Zuma has technically been governing South Africa representing a group called the tripartite alliance. This alliance is made up of the ANC itself, COSATU, and the South African Communist Party (SACP). The three organisations worked together very closely during the liberation struggle against Apartheid, and then agreed to work together to govern the country after democracy came in 1994.

While the ANC is the party in government, it gives up some of its seats in Parliament to members of COSATU and the SACP, and both organisations have senior members as ministers in Zuma's cabinet. At the same time, they expect to be consulted by Zuma before making big decisions.

At around midnight on the last night of March this year, Zuma made the biggest reshuffle to his cabinet in this term. Ten ministers were moved. But the main issue was Pravin Gordhan, who had been the Minister of Finance. Gordhan had become a symbol against what is referred to in South Africa as "state capture", a bid by those who are corrupt to capture the state.

Zuma's relationship with a group of influential businessmen known as "the Gupta family" in South Africa has led to weighty claims being made that they have the power to influence cabinet appointments. Zuma's appointment of Malusi Gigaba to replace Gordhan appeared to strengthen those who believe the Guptas, have "captured" the state, through their relationship with Zuma.

In the hours after the reshuffle, the SACP called on Zuma to resign, and said they would work towards removing him. COSATU initially appeared more divided on the issue, but several days later followed the SACP and said they believed "Zuma was no longer the right person to lead and unite the movement".

Despite that, COSATU followed tradition in inviting the ANC to send a leader to address its rally, and the ANC responded by following its tradition of sending its leader, Zuma. Several unions belonging to COSATU then let it be known that they believed he should not attend. In the end, Zuma went anyway, and members of those unions booed him.

The significance of this is massive. It is the first time in the history of the alliance that an ANC leader has been prevented from speaking at an event like this. It is has never happened before, despite other tensions in the past. Perhaps more importantly, while Zuma has sometimes arranged for his opponents to be treated in this way, it has never happened to Zuma. This means that his critics and opponents in the alliance are feeling stronger than they ever have before.