The British government has taken measures to prevent radicalisation in prisons and launched a "jails within jails" scheme to isolate extremist prisoners.

Since the recent attack in London carried out by Khalid Masood, a prison convert who was investigated for extremism, the government has launched a crackdown. This includes a review of prisons which found there was a risk of radicals using their time behind bars to recruit others.

"They are fertile recruiting grounds," Tom Gash, an author and advisor to the government on crime, said about prisons.

HM Prison Frankland, the highest-security prison, is the first in the UK to open a separation centre. Three such units will eventually be created there and each will hold up to 28 offenders who pose the greatest risk of influencing other prisoners.

However, this is taking place without the required trained staff as prison budgets have been slashed.