Disney chief Bob Iger said on Monday that hackers claiming to have access to one of the company's unreleased movies were demanding a "huge" ransom, according to the US media reports.

Iger did not reveal which film had been stolen but said that the company would not be giving in to the blackmail attempt, according to The Hollywood Reporter, quoting Iger from a meeting in New York with employees of the Disney-owned ABC television network.

The weekly reported on its website - citing multiple unnamed sources - that Disney is working with federal agents and monitoring for leaks online.

Movie website Deadline identified Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales which opens on May 26, as the target, without revealing its sources, while some film writers speculated on Twitter that Pixar's Cars 3 due for release next month, might have been hit.

Although both films are expected to do well for Disney, their profits are likely to be dwarfed by another film on the company's slate - Star Wars: The Last Jedi which hits theatres on December 15.

Ryan Parker, a staff writer for the Hollywood Reporter, speculated about the profitability of hacking the Johnny Depp flick on Twitter.

Ransom demands

The cyber thieves demanded to be paid in online currency Bitcoin and are threatening to release five minutes of the movie, followed by 20-minute segments until the ransom is delivered.

The hack follows a recent cyber attack on internet streamer Netflix that led to 10 episodes of Orange is the New Black being leaked ahead of release.