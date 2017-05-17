A court in Indonesia's Aceh province on Wednesday sentenced two men to 85 lashes of the cane for having a sexual relationship.

The public caning handed down by a panel of judges is the first time laws against homosexuality have been used in the province.

In 2014, Aceh enacted a law that punishes anybody caught having a gay relationship to 100 lashes, 100 months in jail or a fine of 1,000 grams of gold.

Aceh is the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia that criminalises same-sex relations and that uses Sharia as its legal code in addition to the national criminal code.

"The defendants are proven to have committed sodomy and are found guilty," the presiding judge, Khairil Jamal, said.

The pair, aged 20 and 23, were caught together in bed in March by vigilantes who burst into the boarding house where they were staying in the provincial capital Banda Aceh.