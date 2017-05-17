WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three soldiers killed trying to defuse terrorist bomb in Somalia
An attempt to defuse a bomb in a car left by Al Shabab in the Somalia capital Mogadishu went horribly wrong.
Three soldiers killed trying to defuse terrorist bomb in Somalia
Damage from the car bomb blast in Mogadishu on May 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2017

Three soldiers were killed when a car bomb exploded while they were trying to defuse it on Wednesday in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and the Al Shabab terrorist group said.

The men were dismantling part of the car when the device went off. "First two soldiers died and another was injured. The third soldier died of the blast wounds minutes later," police major Mohamed Hussein said.

Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab claimed responsibility, but gave different details. "Five mine experts including security officials and foreigners died in the Mogadishu blast," spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab said.

Recommended

Police officer Hussein said all the dead were Somalis. One of the dead was a member of the specialised bomb squad. The other two were regular soldiers.

Since losing large swathes of territory to African Union peacekeepers supporting the government, Al Shabab militants have frequently launched raids and deadly attacks in Mogadishu and other regions controlled by the federal government.

Somalia has been in a state of war since 1991, when clan-based warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India