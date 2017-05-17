WORLD
Macron unveils his cabinet
The government appointments, made as a part of Macron's promise to bridge the right-left divide, included politicians and some who are not.
French President Emmanuel Macron chose his cabinet, appointing a mix of political hues to the top jobs as part of his promise to bridge the right-left divide. May 17, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced his cabinet, which consists of a mix of experienced politicians and newcomers from civil society.

Conservative Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, whom Macron named on Monday, will lead the government, at least until the parliamentary elections scheduled for June.

Macron and Phillippe picked experienced politicians from the left, the centre and the right, for the main positions as a part of Macron's promise to bridge the right-left divide.

Socialist Jean-Yves Le Drian was named foreign minister and prominent centrist Francois Bayrou as justice minister.

High-profile conservative Bruno Le Maire was the pick for finance minister.

Macron had promised to include people from civil society in his government. To that end, Nicolas Hulot, a well-known environmentalist, was named ecology minister.

Macron also tried to create a gender-balanced cabinet, 11 out of 22 ministerial posts were taken by women.

Sylvie Goulard became defence minister and fencing champion Laura Flessel was appointed sports minister.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
