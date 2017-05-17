Vladimir Putin on Wednesday mocked the idea that US President Donald Trump had shared secrets with Russian officials in a meeting and offered to prove it by supplying US Congress with a transcript of the meeting.

Two US officials on Monday said Trump had disclosed classified information about a planned Daesh operation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when they met last week.

The allegation plunged the White House into a fresh controversy just four months into Trump's tenure.

"I'll be forced to issue him (Lavrov) with a reprimand because he did not share these secrets with us. Not with me, nor with representatives of Russia's intelligence services. It was very bad of him," the smiling Putin said sarcastically during a press conference.​

If the Trump administration deemed it appropriate, Putin said Russia could hand over a transcript of Trump's meeting with Lavrov to US lawmakers to reassure them that no secrets were revealed.

Putin said Moscow had rated Lavrov's meeting with Trump highly.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, later told reporters that Moscow had a written record of the conversation, not an audio recording.