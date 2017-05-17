WORLD
Putin says Trump did not share secrets with Russia
Two US officials had said that US President Donald Trump disclosed classified information about a planned Daesh operation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when they met last week.
During a press conference, Putin used sarcasm to make his point, saying: &quot;I'll be forced to issue him (Lavrov) with a reprimand because he did not share these secrets with us.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2017

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday mocked the idea that US President Donald Trump had shared secrets with Russian officials in a meeting and offered to prove it by supplying US Congress with a transcript of the meeting.

Two US officials on Monday said Trump had disclosed classified information about a planned Daesh operation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when they met last week.

The allegation plunged the White House into a fresh controversy just four months into Trump's tenure.

"I'll be forced to issue him (Lavrov) with a reprimand because he did not share these secrets with us. Not with me, nor with representatives of Russia's intelligence services. It was very bad of him," the smiling Putin said sarcastically during a press conference.​

If the Trump administration deemed it appropriate, Putin said Russia could hand over a transcript of Trump's meeting with Lavrov to US lawmakers to reassure them that no secrets were revealed.

Putin said Moscow had rated Lavrov's meeting with Trump highly.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, later told reporters that Moscow had a written record of the conversation, not an audio recording.

Trump has defended his decision to discuss intelligence with the Russians after media reports of the meeting alarmed some US and foreign politicians.

US Republican Senator Marco Rubio was unimpressed with Putin's offer and hinted at the alleged Russian hacking of Democratic groups during the US presidential election.

"I wouldn't put much credibility into whatever Putin's notes are," Rubio said on Fox News.

"And if it comes in an email, I wouldn't click on the attachment."

Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called Putin's offer "quite amusing."

"The last person Trump needs to vouch for him right now is Vladimir Putin," Schiff said in an interview with CBS News.

"If they want to send something, you know, hats off. Send it our way... It's credibility would be less than zero."

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US election.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
