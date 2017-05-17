Lawmakers on Tuesday called for more information after reports of a memo detailing how President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation of former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The explosive new development followed a week of chaos at the White House. Trump fired Comey on May 9 and then discussed sensitive national security information about Daesh with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on May 10.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump asked Comey to shut down an investigation into Flynn and his ties with Russia - an allegation White House disputed.

The White House said the memo written by Comey after he met with Trump in February was not an accurate portrayal of the conversation.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

Flynn resigned in February after disclosures that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with Kislyak before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

An active watchdog

Media reports of the Comey memo prompted members of Congress to renew calls for an independent probe into the Trump campaign's possible connections to Russia and for Comey to testify before Congress.

