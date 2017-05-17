WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran presidential poll all set for a two-horse contest
President Hassan Rouhani and conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi are dominating the presidential race. Two candidates have withdrawn while another two barely feature.
Unemployment is central to the election and weighed heavily during the presidential campaigns. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2017

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px 'Microsoft Sans Serif'}Iranian voters will decide the fate of moderate President Hassan Rouhani and his policy of engagement with the West on Friday as he goes head-to-head with conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi.

The presidential vote looks like a two-horse race between Rouhani and Raisi, with only two other minor candidates left.

The votes of Iran's young people will matter the most in this election.  Over 29 percent of 15-24 year-olds are unemployed in Iran, a number that rises in urban areas.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more from the capital Tehran. 

SOURCE:TRT World
