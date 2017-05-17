Authorities evacuated refugees from Istanbul's Fatih district on Tuesday, following an attack on an Afghan national by angry mourners at the funeral of a man allegedly stabbed to death by a refugee on Monday.

Ramazan Sahin intervened to protect a local woman a small group of Syrian and Afghan men were allegedly harassing. In the ensuing fracas Sahin was stabbed.

The funeral of the 24-year-old was held on Tuesday.

"He went outside after he heard noise from outside. Youngsters in the neighbourhood started a fight with almost 60 people, including Syrians and Afghans," said Salih Arslan, his uncle.

"My nephew lost his life at the age of 24 after being stabbed by one of them," he said.