WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU and US to meet on airline security
The meeting will examine a possible expansion of a ban on passengers having laptops in aircraft cabins that could affect some airports in Europe and elsewhere.
EU and US to meet on airline security
Any expansion of the ban could affect US and European carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines Group. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2017

European Union (EU) and United States (US) officials will meet on Wednesday to discuss airline security, including a possible extension of a ban on passengers carrying laptops in aircraft cabins, a European Commission spokesman said.

The meeting was arranged during a phone call between US Homeland Security chief John Kelly and EU ministers on Friday. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke will attend the meeting.

Kelly has not made a final decision on extending the ban but the department still believes an expansion is likely, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Fears that a bomb could be concealed in electronic devices prompted the United States to announce in March it would restrict passengers from bringing devices larger than cell phones on flights originating from 10 airports, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.

Britain followed suit with restrictions on a slightly different set of routes.

It emerged from reports in the US earlier this week that Al Qaeda in Yemen had figured out how to produce explosives so thin that they could be concealed in the inside of a laptop, making their detection very difficult.

Restrictions likely to be expanded

DHS spokesman David Lapan declined to offer guidance on when a decision on an expansion would be made, but reiterated it was likely the restrictions would be expanded. He also said any expansion could affect international airports in Europe and elsewhere.

Recommended

The US has been considering increasing the number of airports affected by the ban to possibly include some in Europe, prompting the EU to hold a meeting of aviation security officials last week.

In Australia, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday the country may ban passengers from bringing laptop computers into the cabin on some international flights.

"We are looking at it very closely, taking into account all the information and advice we are receiving internationally and working very closely with our partners," Turnbull said.

Fire risk

Chief among the Europeans' concerns is the fire risk from placing hundreds of devices with lithium-ion batteries in luggage holds.

There were reports last week that the Trump administration would likely expand a ban on laptops on commercial aircraft to include some European countries but was reviewing how to ensure lithium batteries stored in holds do not explode in midair, citing officials briefed on the matter.

Any expansion of the ban could affect the US and European carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines Group.

In 2016, 30 million people flew to the United States from Europe, according to US Transportation Department data.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India