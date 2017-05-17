European Union (EU) and United States (US) officials will meet on Wednesday to discuss airline security, including a possible extension of a ban on passengers carrying laptops in aircraft cabins, a European Commission spokesman said.

The meeting was arranged during a phone call between US Homeland Security chief John Kelly and EU ministers on Friday. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke will attend the meeting.

Kelly has not made a final decision on extending the ban but the department still believes an expansion is likely, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Fears that a bomb could be concealed in electronic devices prompted the United States to announce in March it would restrict passengers from bringing devices larger than cell phones on flights originating from 10 airports, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.

Britain followed suit with restrictions on a slightly different set of routes.

It emerged from reports in the US earlier this week that Al Qaeda in Yemen had figured out how to produce explosives so thin that they could be concealed in the inside of a laptop, making their detection very difficult.

Restrictions likely to be expanded

DHS spokesman David Lapan declined to offer guidance on when a decision on an expansion would be made, but reiterated it was likely the restrictions would be expanded. He also said any expansion could affect international airports in Europe and elsewhere.