Malaysia's 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match against North Korea, scheduled for the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on June 8, has been postponed because of geopolitical tension, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.

Diplomatic relations between the countries soured following the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February.

The AFC's decision, made because of concern about "geopolitical tension on the Korean Peninsula," came hours after South Korean President Moon Jae-in said there was a "high possibility" of conflict with North Korea, which is pressing ahead with nuclear and missile programmes it says it needs to counter US aggression.

As tension rose over Kim's killing, the Malaysian national team was barred from travelling to North Korea, preventing them from playing the match originally scheduled for March 28.

Match rescheduled to October 5, venue undecided