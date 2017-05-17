Iranians head to the polls for the country's twelfth presidential election on Friday in a contest likely to determine whether Tehran's re-engagement with the world stalls or quickens.

Four candidates are still in contention, but analysts see incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and challenger Ebrahim Raisi as the favourites.

If that expectation is met, then voters will be deciding whether Rouhani's policy of greater engagement with the West continues, or whether it could stall under Raisi if the conservative cleric becomes president.

Iran's Ministry of the Interior says 56.41 million voters are eligible to cast ballots on Friday. Final results are expected by Sunday.

The incumbent President Hassan Rouhani won the 2013 presidential election by a landslide. He leads in the opinion polls ahead of Friday's vote.

The 68-year-old cleric has maintained his alliance of moderates and reformists, despite economic setbacks for a country still recovering from years of sanctions.

Rouhani signed a landmark nuclear deal with world powers in 2015 that lifted many sanctions. But his critics say he has failed to produce the jobs, growth and foreign investment he said would follow.

Rouhani's strongest challenger appears to be conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi, 56, who says Iran does not need foreign help. Raisi has promised a return to the values of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.