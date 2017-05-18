WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macedonian president hands opposition the mandate to form government
President Gjorge Ivanov asks long-time opposition Social Democratic party to form a coalition government with Albanian parties, five months after an election in the troubled Balkan country.
Macedonian president hands opposition the mandate to form government
Gjorge Ivanov (R) poses as he gives a mandate on behalf of the parliamentary's majority to Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) leader Zoran Zaev (L) in capital Skopje. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Macedonia's President Gjorge Ivanov on Wednesday mandated Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev to form a coalition government with ethnic Albanian parties after holding off for nearly six months, raising hopes for an end to a two-year political deadlock.

Ivanov had refused to issue the required mandate for the new coalition on grounds that it could empower Macedonia's ethnic Albanians, its largest minority, and thereby pose a threat to sovereignty. Ethnic Albanians make up around a quarter of the country's around two million population.

But at a ceremony with Ivanov on Wednesday, Zaev handed him a written guarantee that the coalition would not undermine Macedonia's constitutional order or sovereignty.

The obstacle for giving the mandate for a new government has now been removed — Macedonia's President Gjorge Ivanov

Zaev said he expects the government to be formed in 10 days. The coalition agreement was struck after national elections in December.

Recommended

EU welcomes move

Ivanov's move was welcomed on Wednesday by EU foreign policy chief, FedericaMogherini, and Johannes Hahn, in charge of enlargement.

"We hope that this constructive spirit will continue to prevail so that the country can finally come out of the political crisis," they said in a joint statement.

Macedonia has been without a functioning government since 2015, when it fell into turmoil over a wiretapping scandal that brought down the ruling nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party bloc.

The former Yugoslav republic wants to join the European Union but its efforts have been hampered by political turmoil.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India