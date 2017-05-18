WORLD
Ireland's PM steps down as Fine Gael leader
Enda Kenny will remain prime minister until his successor is appointed early June. He made the announcement at an emotional parliamentary meeting of the centre-right party which he led for 15 years.
Enda Kenny, 66, is credited with steering Ireland out of its economic collapse. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Wednesday that he was resigning as leader of the Fine Gael party, kicking off a contest that will see a new leader elected by June 2. Kenny â who had already said he would not lead Fine Gael into elections due late next year â said he would continue to carry out his duties as prime minister while the leadership contest takes place. "I will retire as leader of Fine Gael effective from midnight tonight," Kenny said.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
