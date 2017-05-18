Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Wednesday that he was resigning as leader of the Fine Gael party, kicking off a contest that will see a new leader elected by June 2. Kenny â who had already said he would not lead Fine Gael into elections due late next year â said he would continue to carry out his duties as prime minister while the leadership contest takes place. "I will retire as leader of Fine Gael effective from midnight tonight," Kenny said.