Turkey would act "without asking anyone" if it comes under attack from the US-backed YPG in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his US counterpart during their meeting in Washington DC this week, Turkish official sources said.

US President Donald Trump recently approved the supply of arms to the PKK-linked YPG for its assault on Raqqa, the de-facto Daesh capital in Syria.

"We clearly told them this, 'if there is any sort of attack from the YPG and PYD against Turkey, we will implement the rules of engagement without asking anyone'," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

The YPG is the military wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and EU list as a terrorist organisation. The US considers the YPG a valuable ally in its fight against Daesh.

During his meeting with the US president, Erdogan underlined Turkey's concerns about the YPG. He told Turkish reporters that, as the US had made its decision on Raqqa, Turkey would not participate given YPG involvement.

"We told them ... we do not regard your cooperation with a terrorist group in Raqqa as healthy," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president added that he expected Turkey to continue to play a role in Syria.

"I believe they will knock on our door on the subject of Syria," he told reporters.

US-backed SDF advance