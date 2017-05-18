WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Navy veteran kills one in New York's Times Square car crash
Police have taken 26-year-old Richard Rojas into custody. The US Navy veteran has been stopped twice in the past for drunk driving but it is not clear if he was driving under the influence during Thursday's crash that also injured 22 people.
US Navy veteran kills one in New York's Times Square car crash
Police stand near the vehicle that was driven onto a sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York, US, May 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

One person is dead and at least 22 more are recovering after a car plowed through a crowd in New York City's Time Square.

Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old from the Bronx stopped twice in the past for drunk driving, drove his Honda onto the sidewalk at 11:55 am local time (1555 GMT), smashing into pedestrians for three blocks at high speed, police said.

Police have taken the driver into custody. It is not clear if he had been drinking prior to the latest incident.

The US Navy said Rojas served from September 2011 to May 2014, reaching the rank of electrician's mate fireman apprentice. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, and had been based in Florida, Illinois and South Carolina.

Recommended

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Hundreds of thousands of people, many of them visitors from around the world, pass daily through the bustling commercial area, the heart of Broadway's theatre district.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India