Voters weigh options ahead of Iran's presidential vote
Potential voters cite strengths and weaknesses of incumbent Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his conservative challenger Ebrahim Raisi who differ on several issues facing the country.
Supporters of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani raise the victory gesture at a campaign rally in the capital Tehran. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

The popularity of incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and his challenger, the conservative Ebrahim Raisi will be tested in the presidential election on Friday.

Both the candidates have clear differences on several issues. They have traded accusations of abusing religion for power or corruption during televised debates.

Rouhani is seen as a moderate open to reforms and credited for getting some sanctions lifted on Iran through a nuclear deal with the West, while conservative Raisi is seen as putting Iran first.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi tries to find how these differences are playing out in the streets of capital Tehran.

