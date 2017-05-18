Brazil's President Michel Temer on Wednesday denied a report that he had endorsed bribing a jailed former congressman to keep him quiet.

The allegation made in a Globo newspaper report represented a potentially significant blow for Temer, whose administration has lurched from one crisis to another since he took office just over a year ago.

The allegation is one that could have a widespread impact in a nation swamped by graft scandals and a populace furious about it.

In a statement, the president's office said Temer never solicited payments to keep former Speaker of the House Eduardo Cunha silent.

"He did not participate or authorise any attempt to keep Cunha from reaching a plea bargain with Justice [officials]," the statement said.

Cunha led the impeachment fight that removed Dilma Rousseff from the presidency last year and put Temer, then the vice president, into power. Cunha was later imprisoned on a 15-year sentence for corruption.

Temer admits to meeting

The statement from Temer's office confirmed that in March the president did meet with Joseley Batista, chairman of the meat-packing company JBS. According to the Globo report, Batista secretly recorded the conversation with Temer and gave it to justice officials as part of plea bargain negotiations.

The report said that when Temer was told Cunha was being paid to keep silent, the president responded, "You have to keep that up, all right?"

Globo did not release the recording or say how it was obtained.

Temer and Cunha are both members of the same party and were previously allies. But they appear to have had a falling out amid a growing investigation into corruption involving the state oil giant Petrobras. Since it was launched three years ago, the "Car Wash" probe into billions of dollars in kickbacks has put several top businessmen and politicians in jail.