A Palestinian was killed by an Israeli settler on Thursday during clashes near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and security sources said.

The clashes near a military post erupted when an Israeli settler in a car attempted to drive through a crowd of Palestinian protesters, with the settler and Israeli soldiers opening fire, Palestinian security sources said.

The Palestinian who was killed had been shot in the head and was identified by the health ministry as Muataz Bani Shemsay, 23, from a village near Nablus.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said a "violent riot broke out" that saw Palestinians throw rocks at passing cars.

She said that soldiers had "responded with riot-dispersal means. One of the Israeli citizens whose car was damaged from the rocks fired into the air."