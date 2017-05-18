BIZTECH
"Turkey to take part in new balance of power"
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed business leaders and members of the TUSIAD association in Istanbul on Thursday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the High advisory council of Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) at the Sabanci Center in Istanbul, Turkey on May 18, 2017. / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said Turkey was actively taking part in a new balance of power of a changing world.

Speaking to business leaders at a council of TUSIAD, Turkey's largest business association, Erdogan said, "Turkey is at the centre of this process with its historical, geographical and cultural position.

"If you're not at the [negotiation] table, you might find yourself on the menu."

Erdogan specifically mentioned China's Belt and Road project as an example.

The Belt and Road Initiative -- proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 -- aims to build a trade and infrastructure network along ancient trade routes such as the Silk Road that would connect Asia with Europe or Africa, according to China's official Xinhua news wire.

"There are trillions of dollars here. Turkey is located at the very east, at a significant location, that we call the central corridor [of the Belt and Road project]."

Regarding Turkey's EU accession process, Erdogan said the countries that applied after Turkey and were accepted into the European Union (EU) were not better, recalling 54 years had passed since Ankara's application.

Economic cooperation

"Here come Bulgaria, Greece. Today, Greece is €400 billion in debt," Erdogan said, adding that the European countries were still trying to keep Greece alive.

Erdogan added that Turkey would concentrate on custom unions "from now on".

"If the European market is important for Turkey, Turkey is also important for Europe, maybe more," Erdogan said. "Keeping this in mind, we will continue our negotiations within the customs union."

The EU-Turkey customs union came into force in 1995.

"We are working to diversify and strengthen the economic cooperation platforms with other countries," he added.

"From now on, we need world-renowned, recognised and value-producing brands," Erdogan said.

"We always say that we support our businessmen in this regard."

Erdogan said Turkey would not insist on membership despite "all kinds of attacks" towards Turkish officials in different countries.

"We have made all kinds of negotiations. If the officials of the European Union continue their fair and positive approach towards us after these negotiations, we will continue this way," Erdogan said. "If not," Turkey will search for different solutions, he warned.

"I will never let anybody tarnish this country's honour."

SOURCE:AA
