Violence and protests persist in Venezuela
A 24-year-old volunteer with the so called "green helmets" - a group that offers aid to injured protesters - died after being hit by a truck in the capital Caracas, taking the death toll of the six-week long wave of anti-government unrest to 44.
Opposition supporter run away from tear gas during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Maracaibo, Venezuela May 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2017

Another person was killed in the ongoing clashes between anti-government demonstrators and police in Venzuela.

A 24-year-old volunteer with the so called "green helmets" - a group that offers aid to injured protesters - died after being hit by a truck in the capital Caracas.

Across the country near the border with Colombia, clashes and lootings raged overnight, even though the government sent 2,000 troops to Tachira state.

Security forces fired teargas at stone-throwing gangs, and crowds smashed their way into shops and offices in San Cristobal, the state capital, and elsewhere.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from Caracas.

During the six weeks of almost daily protests, at least 40 people have been killed and hundreds more have been injured.

The government denies responsibility for the unrest and blames the opposition for spreading hatred. But protesters say government security forces are violently suppressing peaceful marches and are killing citizens.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
