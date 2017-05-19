Voting has begun in Iran's presidential election. It's expected to be a tight race between incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and former prosecutor, Ebrahim Raisi.

If no-one wins more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will compete in a run-off, scheduled to take place next Friday. More than 54 million people are eligible to vote.

Some 350,000 security forces were deployed around the country for protection during the election, state television reported.

Polls close at 6:00pm (1330 GMT), although authorities often extend voting into the evening. Ballot counting will start at midnight and final results are expected within 24 hours of polls closing, the semi-official Fars news agency said. The elections are also for city and village councils.

The vote is a choice between further support for the policies of the incumbent president or a protest that his policies have not delivered on promises made during his first term.

President Rouhani has worked throughout his four years in office to lift economic sanctions that are part of a deal with major world powers in return for curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Raisi, however, has criticised the deal, accusing Rouhani of being "weak" in negotiations.

Ultimately, it is the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who holds sway over Iran's foreign policy.

While Rouhani appears to be the more popular candidate among the public, Raisi enjoys close ties with the Supreme Leader and backing from the country's powerful elite Revolutionary Guards.