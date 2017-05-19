WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday said the battle to clear his name will go on even after the dropping of rape charges against him by Swedish prosecutors.

Appearing on the balcony of the Ecuador Embassy in central London, where he has spent the last five years, Assange said "today is an important victory for me" and for UN human rights.

Assange said his lawyers had contacted British authorities in the hope of starting a "dialogue" over his future, after UK police said they would be "obliged" to execute an arrest warrant against him if he left the embassy.

Assange would be arrested for breaching bail conditions by failing to hand himself in for extradition to Sweden in 2012 and instead fleeing to the embassy where he obtained political asylum.

"The road is far from over. The war, the proper war, is just commencing," a pale-looking Assange told a crowd of reporters and a handful of supporters brandishing placards assembled under the balcony.

He promised that WikiLeaks would continue its "fight" for government transparency and digital rights.

Assange also voiced bitterness about the Swedish allegations against him, which date back to 2010.

"In prison, under house arrest and almost five years here in this embassy without sunlight!" he said.

"Seven years without charge while my children grew up without me. That is not something I can forgive. It is not something I can forget."