Democrats and Republicans welcome Mueller as special investigator
US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not believe Mueller's appointment as special counel will interfere with congressional probes of Russia and the 2016 US election. But some Democrats want a completely independent probe.
US President Donald Trump looks over at Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (L) during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, US May 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2017

American lawmakers, for the most part, welcomed the appointment of former FBI Director Richard Mueller as special counsel to look into alleged links between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

But some on Capitol Hill are questioning whether Mueller will remain immune to political pressure as he leads this most sensitive of investigations.

House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi welcomed the appointment of a special counsel in the Russia probe involving President Donald Trump but said on Thursday an independent commission was still needed to guard against political pressure from the White House.

TRT World'sEdizTiyansan reports from Washington DC.

