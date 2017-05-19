WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump to embark on first overseas trip
First leg of Trump's nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe will be Saudi Arabia, where he will meet Saudi officials and leaders of the six-nation GCC. He will also have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries in Riyadh.
Trump to embark on first overseas trip
US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, US May 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2017

US President Donald Trump will be making his first overseas visit since taking office on Friday. The first leg of his nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe will be Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been enthusiastic about Trump's arrival at the White House after seeing his predecessor Barack Obama as too soft on its arch-foe Iran and cool towards Washington's bilateral relationship with Riyadh that is a mainstay of the Middle East's security balance.

Recommended

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar has more from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India